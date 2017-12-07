Angela Magana Asked For Rematch, Got a UFC Release Instead

It looks like Angela Magana is no longer a member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Magana last competed against Amanda Cooper last Saturday night (Dec. 2) at UFC 218. Magana lost the bout via second-round TKO. This was her fifth straight defeat. She hasn’t won a bout since Aug. 2011.

“Your Majesty” took to Twitter to claim she has asked for a rematch with Cooper and was released instead:

“I immediately asked for a rematch with #ufc and they have released me after dropping 3 losses in a row. I’m thankful for the opportunities afforded to me through my journey with @ufc and am currently headed to the gym to train for my next win. #yourmajesty”