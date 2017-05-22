Angela Magana Speaks Out on Incident Involving Cris Cyborg

UFC fighter – yes, she is still under contract with the UFC – Angela Magana was reportedly involved in an incident with Cris Cyborg while both were in Las Vegas for the UFC Fighter Retreat over the weekend.

Initial reports stated that Magana was knocked out by Cyborg for comments she has made towards the Brazilian via social media, but Magana posted a picture saying that she does indeed “have my teeth” on Twitter.

Lets be clear I did not call cops UFC did. But I decided to press charges after speaking with them. I have my teeth pic.twitter.com/BKrAMpz8Sy — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 22, 2017

Magana also posted that she was not the one to call the cops on Cyborg, it was the “UFC” that did.

“But I decided to press charges after speaking with them,” she added. “I was the victim of roid rage (Sunday). Hope it was worth your job. Sue happy lawyers hitting me up left and right now.”

Prior to that, she posted that “Criminal is getting arrested soon.”

Cyborg has yet to say anything about the incident other than a few retweets about it on her official Twitter account.