Video: Funny Animation of Conor McGregor’s Negotiations With Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The media circus surrounding a fight between McGregor and Mayweather Jr. does not appear to be coming to a halt anytime soon

A fan made video has emerged depicting Conor McGregor’s speculated fight terms negotiations with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The video begins with “The Notorious” entering a room where “Money” sits in a chair at a table, with who appears to be rapper 50 Cent stood to his left, and another associate to his right. McGregor is less than satisfied with the offer presented by the living boxing legend, however…

Mayweather Jr. has publicly declared a figure of $15 which he would be willing to offer McGregor in a boxing bout, which due to the Irishman’s lack of professional experience in the discipline, would only be sanctioned for 4 rounds. While $3.75 million per 3 minutes is a huge sum by any means, McGregor is not settling for what he deems to be a below-par offer with his potential opponent.

Guest appearances by incumbent welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, in addition to Dana White and UFC co-CEO’s, Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell.

You can watch the enteraining video in full, above.