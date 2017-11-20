Another Chinese Fighter Added to UFC Fight Night 122, Lineup Now Complete

Hu Yaozong will make his Octagon debut this weekend, replacing James Mulheron in a heavyweight contest vs. Cyril Asker at UFC Fight Night 122.

Yaozong is the eighth Chinese fighter set for action from Shanghai, China. The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass and features Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum.

All three of Yaozong’s fights have been victories via finish. He turned pro in 2016.

MMAjunkie first reported the new bout.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 a.m. ET)

• Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum

• Li Jingliang vs. Zak Ottow

• Alex Caceres vs. Wang Guan

• Alex Garcia vs. Muslim Salikhov

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Night/3:45 a.m. ET)

• Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Sheymon Moraes

• Bobby Nash vs. Kenan Song

• Kailin Curran vs. Yan Xiaonan

• Bharat Khandare vs. Pingyuan Liu

• Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chase Sherman

• Gina Mazany vs. Yanan Wu

• Wuliji Buren vs. Rolando Dy

• Cyril Asker vs. Hu Yaozong