Anthony Avila: ‘Sam Toomer Will Decide How my Hand Gets Raised’ (Exclusive)

Anthony Avila is more than happy to go one-on-one with Sam Toomer.

Avila takes on Toomer this Saturday night (March 18) inside the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort in Jackson, California. The bout will be a part of the Global Knockout 9 card.

“The Shark” took some time to speak with MMANews.com recently. The Team Alpha Male member gave “Super” his due and said he’s ready for all situations come fight night:

“He’s tall, he’s fast, he’s athletic and he ain’t no punk. He’s a good fighter, man. He’s ready to go, he’s fast, he’s athletic, he likes to dance. I’m fast and I’m athletic and I like to dance too, so we’re gonna see who’s the better dancer. I mean as far as a game plan goes, it’s whatever. You can only have a game plan until you’re in there. I’m ready to go wherever the fight is. If we’re standing and banging all the time, we’re standing and banging. If it goes to the ground, it goes to the ground. So wherever it goes, it goes. I’m ready.”

Avila is no stranger to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. He has had 17 professional MMA bouts, earning a record of 13-4. Having gone 2-3 in his last five outings, “The Shark” is looking to make a statement against another promising competitor in Toomer.

For Avila, it doesn’t matter how the fight ends because he ultimately sees victory.

“(The fight ends) with me with my hand raised. He’ll decide how my hand gets raised, but my hand gets raised either way.”

You can listen to our full interview with Avila below: