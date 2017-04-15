Anthony Birchak Respects Tatsuya Kawajiri, But Feels More Dangerous

Anthony Birchak is just hours away from his bout with Tatsuya Kawajiri.

The two will do battle inside the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan for Rizin FF 5. This will be Birchak’s first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since Oct. 2013. The prelims for Rizin FF 5 begin at 2 a.m. ET.

MMAJunkie.com had the chance to reach out to Birchak before his bout against Kawajiri, who is also a former UFC fighter. He said he feels he has what it takes to emerge victorious: