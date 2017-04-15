Anthony Birchak Respects Tatsuya Kawajiri, But Feels More Dangerous

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Anthony Birchak
Image Credit: MMAJunkie.com's YouTube channel

Anthony Birchak is just hours away from his bout with Tatsuya Kawajiri.

The two will do battle inside the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan for Rizin FF 5. This will be Birchak’s first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since Oct. 2013. The prelims for Rizin FF 5 begin at 2 a.m. ET.

MMAJunkie.com had the chance to reach out to Birchak before his bout against Kawajiri, who is also a former UFC fighter. He said he feels he has what it takes to emerge victorious:

“You just feel that sense of want and appreciation of a true warrior and fighter. That’s really what made my decision to sign with a Japanese organization. I 100-percent respect his career and everything he’s done in MMA. He’s a tremendous fighter, but the respect only goes so far. I refer to him as a legend, and he’s a great fighter, but I’ve got to start drawing the line between him being a bad man and me being a very, very bad man. I think I’m a lot more dynamic than Tatsuya at 145. I’m a more mobile, dangerous fighter than him. He’s kind of one-dimensional, and I think I just bring way too much to the table.”

LATEST NEWS

Alexander Volkov

UFC on FOX 24 Preliminary Results: Alexander Volkov Decisions Roy Nelson

0
The preliminary portion of the UFC on FOX 24 event is history. Before the main card of UFC on FOX 24 began, 18 Ultimate Fighting...
Anthony Birchak

Anthony Birchak Respects Tatsuya Kawajiri, But Feels More Dangerous

0
Anthony Birchak is just hours away from his bout with Tatsuya Kawajiri. The two will do battle inside the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan for Rizin FF...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee: ‘To be Honest, I Could Give a Damn About a Title’

0
Kevin Lee is proud of what he's accomplished at a young age. The 24-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight may not be at the top...
video

Watch Sabina Mazo’s Brutal Head Kick Knockout of Jamie Thorton at LFA 9

0
If there's one thing MMA fans universally love, it's a head kick KO. LFA 9, which unfolded Friday night in Shawnee, Oklahoma, was happy...
video

Bellator 178: “In Camp” Video with Returning Featherweight Champ Daniel Straus

0
Bellator 177 went down last night live from Hungry, and already, the promotion is looking ahead to its next card. Taking place Friday, April...