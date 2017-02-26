Anthony Birchak: ‘The UFC Kind of Put me on The Back Burner’

Anthony Birchak thought he was fighting to stay on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster back in July 2016.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. After going 1-2 inside the Octagon, “El Toro” knew he had to earn a victory if there was any chance of him being re-signed to the UFC. Birchak defeated Dileno Lopes by split decision, but an offer never came.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Birchak said his motivation to compete significantly decreased when the UFC didn’t want him anymore: