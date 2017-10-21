Anthony Hamilton vs. Adam Wieczorek Moved to UFC Fight Night 121

Anthony Hamilton vs. Adam Wieczorek isn’t taking place today (Oct. 21).

Hamilton and Wieczorek were set to clash in a heavyweight tilt inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. It was going to be featured on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 118.

Instead, the two will compete on Nov. 19 in Sydney, Australia. The bout will be part of the UFC Fight Night 121 card. You can read the UFC’s statement below:

“The heavyweight bout between Anthony Hamilton vs. Adam Wieczorek previously scheduled for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COWBOY vs. TILL on Saturday, Oct. 21, has been moved to a fight card in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 19.”