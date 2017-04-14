Anthony Johnson Denies Wanting Daniel Cormier Stripped of Title

Anthony Johnson has rubbished reports suggesting that he is seeking Daniel Cormier to be stripped of his light heavyweight title.

The mixed martial artist formerly known as “Rumble” claims the reports implying that a part of his appeal to the New York State Athletic Commission seeks a motion to strip Cormier of the title – and take 20 percent of his purse:

“First and foremost I never said I wanted D.C. stripped of the title,” Johnson wrote. “He beat me and that’s that…2nd I said everything would be handled After the fight because I was focused on the Fight. Weigh ins was messed up and at the end of the day it was wrong. If I lose fans because I’m fighting for what’s right then so be it. If it happen to me, it can happen to anybody. The world made all of this noise about it and when an appeal is made the world will cry about the appeal.

That makes zero sense! “Weigh ins was messed up and the fight wasn’t because he beat me. I’m not complaining about the loss, I’m complaining about the weigh ins. D.C. shouldn’t be stripped at all but for sure answer to the weigh in situation. If you hate me you hate that’s what you have to deal with. If you love me then I love you back…Btw this definitely isn’t about money, that’s for damn sure. It’s the principal of the situation for you knuckleheads that have no brain.”

Johnson made the above statement on Instagram and pulled the post not long after publishing it.