Anthony Johnson Details Next Career Move, Reveals Another Reason Why he Retired

Anthony Johnson is ready for the next chapter in his life.

“Rumble” was known for being one of the most devastating strikers in mixed martial arts (MMA). Johnson’s punching power was something to behold and it earned him two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shots. After his UFC 210 rematch with Daniel Cormier, Johnson hung up his gloves.

During a recent appearance on Booker T’s “Heated Conversations,” Johnson talked about his next career move which has been speculated to be in the marijuana business (via MMAFighting.com):

“We’re opening up a facility, if you know what I mean. It’s for medical uses. … We got some good things going on. It’s already big. We’re just waiting for that law to pass and whenever it passes, we’re golden. We’re playing our cards right, we’re playing by the book, so that way there’s no issue.”

When Johnson retired, he said it was due to wanting to move on to a new career. He has revealed another reason.

“My health, man. You hear about CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) and all this other stuff. Head injuries. You’re harming your body playing football and stuff like that, but this stuff can happen just as fast in mixed martial arts as any other sport, because we’re constantly beating on each other. I love myself, you know what I’m saying? A lot of guys don’t think about that.”