Anthony Johnson Details Next Career Move, Reveals Another Reason Why he Retired

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Anthony Johnson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211
Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Anthony Johnson is ready for the next chapter in his life.

“Rumble” was known for being one of the most devastating strikers in mixed martial arts (MMA). Johnson’s punching power was something to behold and it earned him two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shots. After his UFC 210 rematch with Daniel Cormier, Johnson hung up his gloves.

During a recent appearance on Booker T’s “Heated Conversations,” Johnson talked about his next career move which has been speculated to be in the marijuana business (via MMAFighting.com):

“We’re opening up a facility, if you know what I mean. It’s for medical uses. … We got some good things going on. It’s already big. We’re just waiting for that law to pass and whenever it passes, we’re golden. We’re playing our cards right, we’re playing by the book, so that way there’s no issue.”

When Johnson retired, he said it was due to wanting to move on to a new career. He has revealed another reason.

“My health, man. You hear about CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) and all this other stuff. Head injuries. You’re harming your body playing football and stuff like that, but this stuff can happen just as fast in mixed martial arts as any other sport, because we’re constantly beating on each other. I love myself, you know what I’m saying? A lot of guys don’t think about that.”

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Feels Demian Maia ‘Don’t Really Want None’

0
Tyron Woodley doesn't believe Demian Maia's grappling will have the same success against him as it did with others. Last night (May 13) at UFC...
Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson Details Next Career Move, Reveals Another Reason Why he Retired

0
Anthony Johnson is ready for the next chapter in his life. "Rumble" was known for being one of the most devastating strikers in mixed martial...
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos Expresses Disappointment in UFC 211 Loss

0
Everything was going right for Junior dos Santos, but things didn't end the way he thought they would. Last night (May 13), dos Santos challenged...
Stipe Miocic

UFC Champion Stipe Miocic Says He’s Perfectly Fine Being Himself

0
With two successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title defenses, Stipe Miocic is quickly becoming an all-time great. While that may sound premature, Miocic is...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia no Longer Stresses Over Things Out of His Control

0
Demian Maia isn't worried about what may or may not happen. Maia has emerged as the clear number one contender for Tyron Woodley's Ultimate Fighting...
Stipe Miocic

UFC 211: Champ Stipe Miocic, Newcomer Rashad Coulter Among Bonus Winners

0
UFC 211 was unquestionably the biggest card the MMA promotion has put on so far this year. It also more than lived up to...
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic Crushes Junior dos Santos With First Round Knockout

0
The main event of the action-packed UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. May 13, 2017) featured a heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and former...
UFC 211 Post-Fight Press Conferencevideo

Live Stream: UFC 211 Post-Fight Press Conference in Dallas

1
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be holding a post-fight press conference immediately following UFC 211. The event takes place inside the American Airlines Center...

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Thrashes Jessica Andrade For Successful Title Defense

0
In our co-main event of the evening, reigning women's strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk defends her title against the heavy-hitting challenger Jessica Andrade: Round 1: Joanna opens up...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Leapfrogs Jorge Masvidal With Split Decision Win

1
One of the most anticipated fights on tonight's (Sat. May 13, 2017) card is the bout between No. 5-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal and former UFC...