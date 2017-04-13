Anthony Johnson & Henri Hooft Share Emotional Moment on UFC 210’s ‘Thrill and the Agony’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

UFC 210 was an emotional event for Anthony Johnson and his team.

The event was held inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY this past Saturday night (April 8). Headlining the card was an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title bout between Johnson and the champion Daniel Cormier. In the second round, Cormier was able to lock in a rear-naked choke to retain his gold.

After the fight, “Rumble” announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). The announcement was abrupt to fans and analysts, but Johnson’s team and family members knew that he’d walk away from the sport.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC posted a preview of the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony” focusing on UFC 210.

Besides showcasing the tearful moment Johnson and his coach Henri Hooft shared, the cameras also focused on the controversial finish to UFC 210’s co-main event. Chris Weidman’s anger at his TKO loss to Gegard Mousasi was prominent. Weidman’s family was shown and they were stunned at the result.

Below the description for UFC 210: The Thrill and the Agony:

“Go behind the scenes at UFC 210 featuring Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson, Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman. Watch the full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

LATEST NEWS

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson on Challengers: ‘I Will Take Away Their Hopes & Dreams of Being...

0
Demetrious Johnson's confidence certainly hasn't waned over the years. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight ruler is just one win away from tying Anderson...
UFC 210 Thrill and the Agonyvideo

Anthony Johnson & Henri Hooft Share Emotional Moment on UFC 210’s ‘Thrill and the...

0
UFC 210 was an emotional event for Anthony Johnson and his team. The event was held inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY this past...
Anthony Pettis

Anthony Pettis Has Sights Set on Lightweight Return, Wants Bout With Jim Miller

0
Anthony Pettis is eyeing a match-up with a 38-fight mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran. Pettis, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title...
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker on Jacare Souza: ‘He’s a Fighter I do Not Want to Disrespect’

0
Robert Whittaker certainly isn't interested in underestimating Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. This Saturday night (April 15), Whittaker and Souza will clash inside the Sprint Center in...
Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber Believes Cody Garbrandt Will Knock Out T.J. Dillashaw in ‘Gun Fight’

0
Urijah Faber is expecting a tough fight between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw, but feels "No Love" will emerge victorious. Faber is enjoying his retirement...