Anthony Johnson & Henri Hooft Share Emotional Moment on UFC 210’s ‘Thrill and the Agony’

UFC 210 was an emotional event for Anthony Johnson and his team.

The event was held inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY this past Saturday night (April 8). Headlining the card was an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title bout between Johnson and the champion Daniel Cormier. In the second round, Cormier was able to lock in a rear-naked choke to retain his gold.

After the fight, “Rumble” announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). The announcement was abrupt to fans and analysts, but Johnson’s team and family members knew that he’d walk away from the sport.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC posted a preview of the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony” focusing on UFC 210.

Besides showcasing the tearful moment Johnson and his coach Henri Hooft shared, the cameras also focused on the controversial finish to UFC 210’s co-main event. Chris Weidman’s anger at his TKO loss to Gegard Mousasi was prominent. Weidman’s family was shown and they were stunned at the result.

Below the description for UFC 210: The Thrill and the Agony: