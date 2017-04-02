Anthony Johnson: ‘I’m Definitely Not The Same Fighter I Was Two Years Ago’

Anthony Johnson believes 2017 is his year.

He’d get off to the best start imaginable if he can derail Daniel Cormier’s hold on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold. “Rumble” will get another chance on April 8 inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The light heavyweight title bout will serve as the main event of UFC 210.

Back in May 2015, Johnson was submitted by “DC” in his bid to capture the vacant 205-pound championship. During a recent conference call (via MMAFighting.com), Johnson said things have changed since that fight: