Anthony Johnson: ‘I’m Definitely Not The Same Fighter I Was Two Years Ago’

Anthony Johnson believes 2017 is his year.
He’d get off to the best start imaginable if he can derail Daniel Cormier’s hold on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold. “Rumble” will get another chance on April 8 inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The light heavyweight title bout will serve as the main event of UFC 210.
Back in May 2015, Johnson was submitted by “DC” in his bid to capture the vacant 205-pound championship. During a recent conference call (via MMAFighting.com), Johnson said things have changed since that fight:
“I’m definitely not the same fighter I was two years ago. Every day, every week, every month, every year I’m getting better and better, so you’ll see a different guy out there the next time you see me fight. [The loss] definitely lit a fire under my ass to train harder and know what I needed to do to beat this guy. The majority of the community believes I’m just a first-round fighter because most of my fights end in the first round. But they’re entitled to their own opinion, and that’s fine with me. I have nothing to prove to anybody but myself, so if [Cormier] wants to believe that and everybody else wants to believe that, that’s completely fine with me.”