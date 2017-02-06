Anthony Johnson: ‘Misha Cirkunov Has my Attention, His Ass is Gangster’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: AP/Scanpix

It seems Misha Cirkunov has the respect of one of the top light heavyweights on the planet.

Anthony Johnson is set for a title rematch against Daniel Cormier at UFC 210. The event will take place inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on April 8.

While the light heavyweight division isn’t considered by many to be as strong as it once was, Johnson doesn’t necessarily agree. He told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour that there are plenty of 205-pounders who are making a name for themselves:

“A lot of guys in the weight class have been putting in good work. Jimi Manuwa, he just came out of a fight with OSP and knocked him out. That was a clean knockout on his part. Who else is out there? Gus is still out there. I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to make Gus and Jon fight again, just to see if you have a different result. So there’s a couple of guys up there who definitely have my attention.”

There’s one fighter in particular that catches “Rumble’s” eye and he isn’t even officially on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster anymore.

“I think, besides DC, the one guy that has my attention is, what’s his name? Misha (Cirkunov). That dude is a beast. He’s a beast, man. I like his style, and he’s built like a brick house. I think his ass is gangster. I don’t think he’s close, but he’s definitely somebody you’ve got to watch out for.”

Cirkunov, Lorenz Larkin and Rick Story were suddenly removed from the UFC rankings. While Larkin is officially a free agent who has the attention of Bellator, the story on Cirkunov wasn’t immediately known. It was later revealed that the Latvian prospect is also a free agent. There’s been no word on contract negotiations between the two sides.

LATEST NEWS

UFC Houston (Feb. 4) Medical Suspensions: Seven Fighters Shelved Indefinitely

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
This past Saturday night (Feb. 4) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its third event of 2017. The card's main event was a featherweight...

Frankie Edgar Says The UFC is ‘Getting Silly With These Interim Titles’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
If you're tired of seeing interim title fights, you're not alone. Frankie Edgar isn't exactly enamored with the way the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is...

Mark Godbeer: ‘Todd Duffee is The Perfect Opponent For me to Get Back in...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Mark Godbeer is preparing for a heavyweight match-up against Todd Duffee next month. Godbeer's Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut wasn't a successful one. He was...

ONE Championship Fighter Casey Suire Dies at 40 in Motorcycle Accident

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
1
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has lost a fighter and coach. ONE Championship bantamweight Casey Suire passed away in a motorcycle accident in Bali,...

Anthony Johnson: ‘Misha Cirkunov Has my Attention, His Ass is Gangster’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
It seems Misha Cirkunov has the respect of one of the top light heavyweights on the planet. Anthony Johnson is set for a title rematch...