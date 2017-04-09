Anthony Johnson: ‘No, I am Not About to Play Football For The Rams’

Don’t expect to see Anthony Johnson on the gridiron.

Last night (April 8), Johnson stunned mixed martial arts (MMA) fans when he announced his retirement from the sport. “Rumble” was submitted by Daniel Cormier inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. It was the second time Cormier choked Johnson in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title fight.

Speculation ran wild after “Rumble” thanked his fans and used a picture of a Los Angeles Rams helmet and referenced the team. Johnson put an end to the speculation in the UFC 210 post-fight presser (via MMAFighting.com):