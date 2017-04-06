Anthony Johnson on First Fight With DC: ‘I Wasn’t Myself’

Anthony Johnson admits it was difficult for him to watch his May 2015 submission loss at the hands of Daniel Cormier.

“Rumble” and Cormier fought for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 187. Johnson was able to knock down Cormier in the opening frame, but he was eventually worn down from the wrestling and top control. This allowed Cormier to secure a choke and capture the title.

This Saturday night (April 8), Johnson has a chance to redeem himself and become the new light heavyweight champion in the rematch with Cormier. “Rumble” told UFC.com that things just weren’t right in the first go-round:

“I think I was too afraid to watch it because you never want to see yourself making the mistakes that I made in the fight because they were so critical. It was eating at me the whole time and in the middle of the night, I was like, ‘Screw it!’ and decided to watch the fight. I still look at it and think, ‘That’s not me out there.’ It’s more of a disappointment because of my performance, not even the fact that I lost; just my performance. That’s the main reason why I didn’t want to watch it, because I wasn’t myself.”

