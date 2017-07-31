Anthony Johnson on Potential MMA Return: ‘Money Talks’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Anthony Johnson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Johnson doesn’t plan on getting back in the cage, but if the money’s right he may change his stance.

“Rumble” was in attendance for UFC 214 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Johnson witnessed his former training partner Volkan Oezdemir put Jimi Manuwa away in 42 seconds. He also saw Jon Jones recapture the light heavyweight title.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Johnson mentioned that he’s free from the UFC if he wants to return for another promotion:

“I’m out. UFC sent me my termination papers. They terminated my contract, I think, three days later. They respected my wishes and I respect them for that. I know that sometimes people would have their contracts held on to until it runs out, but they let me go right away. I filled out the form for USADA and said I was retired, so everything was good. If I decide to fight again we’ll have to do all of this stuff again. I’ll have to wait another six months before I can fight.”

While “Rumble’s” interest is in a fight with Jones, he admitted he could be swayed by another organization if the deal is right.

“Yeah, if I want to. I’m no longer a UFC fighter. It’s really just Jon Jones (I want to fight) , but this is business so, money talks…that’s what it is.”

