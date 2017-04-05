Anthony Johnson on UFC 210 Title Rematch: ‘I’m Just Going Out There to Have Fun’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Anthony Johnson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Johnson says he’s feeling relaxed going into his title rematch.

This Saturday night (April 8) Johnson takes another shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold against Daniel Cormier. The action takes place inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The main card airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

Having lost his first title bout against Cormier via submission back in May 2015, many feel the pressure is on “Rumble” to deliver. Another loss at the hands of Cormier could see Johnson’s dream of capturing UFC gold fade away for good. Speaking with the media (via Flo Combat), Johnson said he’s not worried about the consequences before fight night:

“It’s going to feel lovely. It’s going to be beautiful for me. It’s going to be great. I’m just going out there to have fun and there’s no pressure on me. I’m happy to be here. This is my second time, technically, training for him. I’ve had a lot of time to let stuff build up and I finally get to release it April 8. I’m happy and I have no pressure on me right now. I’m loving life. I don’t feel anything right now, but all that emotion will come out.”

