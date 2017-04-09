Anthony Johnson Open to Fight With Fellow ‘Alpha Male’ Jon Jones if he Returns

Anthony Johnson has retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), but a fight with Jon Jones would intrigue him if he were to make a comeback.
Following another submission loss to Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title, Johnson announced his retirement from the sport. The news came as a shock to fans and analysts as “Rumble’s” only losses at 205 pounds have been to Cormier. He’s also just 33 years of age.
Speaking with the media after his retirement announcement, Johnson said if he were to return he’d like to meet Jones (via MMAJunkie.com):
“I’m an alpha male, and he’s an alpha male. I wanted to see what I can do against him. I am pretty sure he wanted to see what he can do against me. Because you guys hyped it up so much that I was supposed to be the guy who beat him, and all this and that. You guys do your job very well, hyping things up, so props to you. But I feel I’m more – I don’t know if I want to say sad, disappointed, for the fans, because I know they really wanted to see it. Day in and day out, people are always talking about Jon Jones and myself fighting each other, and it just never happened. Maybe if I decide to come back one day, we can fight at heavyweight or something like that.”