Anthony Johnson Open to Fight With Fellow ‘Alpha Male’ Jon Jones if he Returns

Anthony Johnson has retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), but a fight with Jon Jones would intrigue him if he were to make a comeback.

Following another submission loss to Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title, Johnson announced his retirement from the sport. The news came as a shock to fans and analysts as “Rumble’s” only losses at 205 pounds have been to Cormier. He’s also just 33 years of age.

Speaking with the media after his retirement announcement, Johnson said if he were to return he’d like to meet Jones (via MMAJunkie.com):