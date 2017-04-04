Anthony Johnson: ‘People Don’t Believe Half The Sh*t Daniel Cormier Says’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Anthony Johnson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Johnson doesn’t believe Daniel Cormier does a good job promoting his fights.

“Rumble” is set for another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title opportunity against “DC” inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY this Saturday night (April 8). The light heavyweight title bout will serve as the main event of UFC 210.

Cormier hasn’t been shy to talk some trash. He’s questioned Johnson’s ability to hang with him if he can’t get the knockout and has suggested this fight will be even worse for “Rumble” than their first encounter. “DC” submitted Johnson back in May 2015 to capture the vacant 205-pound gold.

During a recent interview with FOX Sports, Johnson said the champion runs his mouth because it’s music to his own ears:

“DC will always talk. I just found out he just talks. I kind of figured it out. He talks just to hear himself talk. I know he wants to be that guy that’s a big time promoter and all this other stuff, but I think he’s his own biggest cheerleader and his worst promoter for sure. People don’t believe half the sh*t he says. Everyone knows if he gets hit or even if he doesn’t get hit, he’ll go in for the takedown. That’s kind of what he’ll do. He’s a wrestler. That’s where his heart is and that’s just the truth. He’s not the most exciting fighter, but what he does gets the job done. DC can say whatever he wants to say. That sh*t don’t bother me.”

LATEST NEWS

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz Joins Jon Anik & Joe Rogan For UFC 210 Broadcast

0
The three-man booth rolls along and Dominick Cruz is back calling the action. UFC 210 takes place this Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank...
Melvin Manhoef

Melvin Manhoef: ‘When I Become Champion, I Want to Retire as Champion’

0
Melvin Manhoef is eyeing Bellator gold and he wants to retire on top. This Saturday night (April 8) inside the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Manhoef...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta on Diego Sanchez Fight: ‘I Don’t See it Being a Good Night...

0
Al Iaquinta isn't worried about ring rust going into his fight with Diego Sanchez. It's actually the opposite. Iaquinta has not fought since April 2015....
video

UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 2): Daniel Cormier Pokes Fun at His Boxing Coach

0
Episode two of UFC 210 Embedded has arrived. On this episode, the fighters on this Saturday night's (April 8) event do some last minute preparation...
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Doctors Told Him he Almost Died After Botched Weight Cut

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov says things could've gone a lot worse as a result of his failed weight cut. "The Eagle" was set to battle Tony Ferguson...