Anthony Johnson: ‘People Don’t Believe Half The Sh*t Daniel Cormier Says’

Anthony Johnson doesn’t believe Daniel Cormier does a good job promoting his fights.

“Rumble” is set for another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title opportunity against “DC” inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY this Saturday night (April 8). The light heavyweight title bout will serve as the main event of UFC 210.

Cormier hasn’t been shy to talk some trash. He’s questioned Johnson’s ability to hang with him if he can’t get the knockout and has suggested this fight will be even worse for “Rumble” than their first encounter. “DC” submitted Johnson back in May 2015 to capture the vacant 205-pound gold.

During a recent interview with FOX Sports, Johnson said the champion runs his mouth because it’s music to his own ears: