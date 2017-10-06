Anthony Johnson Responds to Daniel Cormier, Calls Him a ‘Cry Baby Ass’

Anthony Johnson is well aware of Daniel Cormier’s recent comments about him and he’s offered a response.

Recently, Cormier revealed he was upset with Johnson for “offering advice” to Jon Jones before their controversial UFC 214 showdown. The reigning light heavyweight champion said he lost respect for “Rumble.”

Johnson took to his Facebook page to deliver a response:

“Damn D.C. didn’t know you were salty cuz I talk to the one guy that knocked you out. F*cking soft is what you called me, oh well that’s your opinion. Saying I gave Jon advice, lol. Buddy what advice is there to give him? I wasn’t fighting either one of you, so there’s no point of giving advice. That’s not my style! I believe in fair fights period. Friends? We were never friends! I’ve respected every man in the sport no matter what. I’ve shown JBJ respect through his tough times and have shown you respect the same way. I retired cuz I have other things in life I want to do, but just cuz I met with UFC and talked you have an issue. So take your cry baby ass on and praise God that Jon screwed up and you got the belt back that way!”