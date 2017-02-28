Anthony Johnson Says Ryan Bader is ‘Just Irrelevant’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Anthony Johnson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Johnson isn’t counting on Ryan Bader to become an elite light heavyweight.

“Rumble” is preparing for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound title rematch with champion Daniel Cormier on April 8 for UFC 210. The event will take place inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

While the title match is on the horizon, many feel the UFC’s light heavyweight division is sorely lacking. Jon Jones will be eligible to return in July. While Jones, Johnson and Cormier are the top 3 light heavyweights in the world, there is a void when it comes to new contenders.

Alexander Gustafsson has failed to capture the title twice, although both bouts were close calls. Teixeira, who is in talks with fighting Gustafsson later this year, also fell short in his title bout. Like Gustafsson, Teixeira was finished by Johnson.

Light heavyweight prospects Misha Cirkunov and Nikita Krylov are no longer on the UFC roster.

Free agent Ryan Bader is likely to sign with Bellator. Johnson defeated “Darth” back in Jan. 2016 via first-round knockout. When asked by USA TODAY Sports about Bader’s likely departure, “Rumble” didn’t speak too highly of his former foe (via MMAJunkie.com):

“There’s nobody on top, but me and Daniel. The others are doing their thing. Bader is just irrelevant. He won’t be able to compete with any of us in the top 2 or 3. He just can’t beat us. Period. I’m not taking his talents for granted, but you saw what happened with me. I beat him in what, a minute? Daniel would have taken a little bit longer, but he would have beat him, too.”

LATEST NEWS

Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson Says Ryan Bader is ‘Just Irrelevant’

0
Anthony Johnson isn't counting on Ryan Bader to become an elite light heavyweight. "Rumble" is preparing for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound title rematch...
video

UFC 209: Tony Ferguson Asks Who Can Match His Style and Record

0
Tony Ferguson will attempt to dispatch and jump the number 1 ranked UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 on Saturday, March 4. Ferguson currently...

Former NFL Star Greg Hardy Sees MMA as a Chance to Turn His Life...

0
Former NFL star Greg Hardy is hoping that his move into Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will act as a catalyst for turning his life around. The...
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson: ‘I Had to Walk Around Heavier For Tyron Woodley Rematch’

0
Stephen Thompson has been bulking up for his title rematch against Tyron Woodley. "Wonderboy" is fighting Woodley this Saturday (March 4) for the Ultimate Fighting...

Dodson vs. Wineland Announced For UFC Nashville

0
A key bantamweight bout has been added to UFC Nashville. Former two-time flyweight title challenger John Dodson will face the resurgent Eddie Wineland at...