Anthony Johnson Sheds ‘Rumble’ Moniker Following Retirement

Now that he is no longer a fighter, Anthony Johnson doesn’t need his “Rumble” nickname.

Johnson announced his retirement from MMA this past weekend after a submission loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 for the light heavyweight title.

While he has played it relatively coy concerning his future, Johnson did make a statement on social media Monday.

“Hello Monday!” he wrote. “A new beginning starts today and I am so happy about that. My body can recover and I can focus on something different other than MMA. My life has been amazing and I haven’t come close to scratching the surface.

“I’ll miss MMA and every aspect of the game, but my time is over and I’m ready to watch the new generation take over. Now I can be Anthony Johnson/AJ and not Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson!

Thank you all for the love and support throughout the yrs…

Rumble Squad forever!