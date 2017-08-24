Anthony Johnson: Steroids Not Responsible For Jones’ Win Over Cormier

Retired light heavyweight contender Anthony Johnson claims that it was ‘IQ’ and not steroids behind Jon Jones’ UFC 214 victory

Despite Jones having a chequered past in the UFC with regards to doping violations, there was widespread shock on Tuesday when the 30-year-old was flagged by USADA for a potential doping violation.

Jones was coming off the back of recapturing his light heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, which was promoted as a redemption and a fresh start for the Rochester-native.

The light heavyweight title rematch was the first fight for “Bones” following his return to action from a one-year suspension due to a positive test for estrogen blockers. The news has sent shockwaves through the MMA community.

Former light heavyweight contender Anthony Johnson is the latest to weigh in on the matter:

“I’ve been getting asked left and right about Jon Jones situation.

Well I’ll say this…

I learned from my mistakes when UFC cut me the first time.

I can’t speak on if he’ll ever learn but as far as fight results, steroids will make you bigger, faster, stronger but not your IQ…

Jon cheated but his fight IQ was still sharp!

He set D.C. up for that head kick by doing the low kicks and liver kicks.

Think about that for a second…” Johnson wrote.