Anthony Joshua Interested In UFC Fights Against Jon Jones & Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua has taken the boxing world by storm, but a move to mixed martial arts may arise down the road.

Joshua is the current WBA Super, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion. The biggest win of Joshua’s career took place back in April 2017. In front of 90,000 fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium, Joshua earned a TKO victory over Wladimir Klitschko. He captured the WBA Super and IBO titles with the win and retained his IBF gold.

On March 31, he will defend his championships and challenge for the WBO title when he meets Joseph Parker. Like Joshua, Parker is also undefeated. Many are hoping that Joshua emerges victorious to set up a mega tilt against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

While Joshua has a lot on his plate on the boxing side, he isn’t shy about his desire to dabble in MMA. During an interview with Sky Sports, Joshua named two fighters who he’d be interested in competing against:

“A good scrap would be I think the guy from Congo (Francis Ngannou), he just lost recently. That’ll be a good scrap. Then you’ve got Jon Jones, that’ll be a good scrap.”

Joshua won’t be getting ahead of himself, however.

“Yeah, but I’d have to obviously have a couple of warm-up fights because you have to learn the submissions and stuff. But at the end of the day, a fight’s a fight so yeah man I’d do it.”

How do you think Anthony Joshua would fare in MMA?