Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Gives McGregor no Chance Against Mayweather

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua’s promoter is a fan of Conor McGregor, but he gives him zero chance to defeat Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will compete in a “super fight” live on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout is going to be contested inside a boxing ring. McGregor is 0-0 as a boxer, while Mayweather is 49-0.

Eddie Hearn, heavyweight champion Joshua’s promoter, recently answered some Twitter questions on GQ Magazine. He had kind words for “Notorious,” but didn’t give him much hope against “Money” (via Bloody Elbow):

“Well, with my promoter’s hat on it I can tell you it is a huge event, it will create a huge revenue and it is going to break box office records. I am a huge Conor McGregor fan, I think he is a legend of MMA and I think he is one of the world’s greatest self-promoters. His story is inspirational, he has come from absolutely nothing and worked his way to the top, and talked his way into this position. And Floyd Mayweather is the boxing equivalent. So it will make them both an awful lot of money. But does McGregor have a chance? Absolutely not. You have to remember, he is fighting a man so good, in his last fight against Manny Pacquiao he hardly took a punch. If Mayweather wants, he could evade McGregor all night long. So what’s Conor going to do if he can’t hit him? He can’t hold him and put him in a choke hold.”

