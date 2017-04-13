Anthony Pettis Has Sights Set on Lightweight Return, Wants Bout With Jim Miller

Anthony Pettis is eyeing a match-up with a 38-fight mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran.

Pettis, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, has gone 1-4 in his last five outings. After losses to Rafael dos Anjos, Eddie Alvarez, and Edson Barboza, “Showtime” moved down to featherweight. He defeated Charles Oliveira, but was then stopped by Max Holloway.

Speaking with ESPN, Pettis said a return to lightweight is his next move and he’d like to fight Jim Miller: