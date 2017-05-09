Anthony Pettis: ‘I’m Coming Back One Fight at a Time’

Anthony Pettis
That saying, “slow and steady wins the race” is right up Anthony Pettis’ alley.

Pettis is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but he’s hit a bit of a snag. “Showtime” has gone 1-4 in his last five outings. After a brief run in the featherweight division, Pettis is back to being a 155-pounder.

The key this time for Pettis is patience. The former champion said he believes he threw himself to the wolves too quickly after losing his title to Rafael dos Anjos back in March 2015. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Pettis talked about taking a UFC 213 bout with Jim Miller (via MMAMania.com):

“155 is my home. I had a bad tear with the ‘RDA’ fight, then I dove into training camp to fight Myles Jury, fractured my elbow and I’m out three months. Then I go into the Eddie Alvarez fight, then straight into (Edson) Barboza. I put myself in a bad position at 155 because of the rush of trying to get back to a title shot. This time, I’m coming back one fight at a time. I got a tough guy in front of me, I asked for Jim Miller because he’s one of those guys that always comes and brings it, and the fight is on.”

