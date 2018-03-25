Anthony Pettis Praises CM Punk: ‘He’s Definitely Gotten Better’

Anthony Pettis expects CM Punk to have a better outing in his second mixed martial arts fight.

Punk’s debut didn’t go so well back in Sept. 2016. He was outmatched by jiu-jitsu brown belt Mickey Gall, who was 3-0 in the amateurs and 2-0 as a professional before his bout with Punk. The fight didn’t make it out of the first round and Punk was submitted.

The former WWE superstar left the wrestling industry with a sour taste in his mouth. When he signed a contract with the UFC, Punk joined Roufusport. As a result, he gets to train with high-level athletes such as Ben Askren and Pettis.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Pettis explained why Punk will fare better in his sophomore effort:

“I see him every day, man. That guy’s in the gym every day. He’s probably one of the hardest workers in the gym. He’s always there, always improving, and yeah, he’s definitely gotten better. You put that much time into [the game], you’re going to get better. He’s working the gi, he’s working no-gi. He’s training with top-level UFC guys inside his weight class, so I think we should see a better performance.”

