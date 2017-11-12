Anthony Pettis Reacts to His UFC Norfolk Loss to Dustin Poirier

Anthony Pettis didn’t take long to speak on his recent loss.

This past Saturday night (July 11), Pettis took on Dustin Poirier. The action was held inside the Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia. “Showtime” was forced to tap due to an injury after two exciting rounds.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder took to Instagram to talk about the defeat:

“Hell of a fight!! Congrats to Dustin he fought a great fight…. I fought my ass off just wasn’t my night.. thanks for the support….”