Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa Verbally Agree To Showdown At UFC 223

An intriguing lightweight bout appears to be close to finalized for UFC 223.

ESPN was first to report the news that Anthony Pettis and Michael Chiesa have both verbally agreed to meet at the April 7 pay-per-view event scheduled for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Pettis and Chiesa are both coming off of losses in their last fights. “Showtime” Pettis (20-7) last fought at UFC Fight Night 120 in November of 2017, losing to Dustin Poirier via third-round TKO due to a rib injury. Chiesa (14-3) last competed at UFC Fight Night 112 in June of 2017, losing via controversial rear-naked choke submission to Kevin Lee.

UFC 223 features the highly-anticipated showdown between interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson and undefeated top-ranked contender Khabib Nurmagomedov. The co-main event of the show will feature the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Other bouts confirmed for UFC 223 include Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder, Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher and Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

