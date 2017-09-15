Anthony Smith Says Hector Lombard Looks Like an Idiot on PEDs

Anthony Smith was blunt when talking about Hector Lombard.

Tomorrow night (Sept. 16), Smith will take on Lombard on the main card of UFC Fight Night 116. The two fighters weighed in earlier today and they both tipped the scales at 186 pounds. They’ll do battle inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

MMAFighting.com recently caught up with Smith. The “Lionheart” wasn’t thrilled with a new video released by Lombard:

“Hector came out with a YouTube video the other day, it was called ‘100-percent natural’. It’s just the most laughable s**t I’ve ever seen in my whole life,” said Smith. “What do you mean 100-percent natural? It takes one Google search. You failed a drug test, come on, dude. Don’t insult everyone’s intelligence, you look like an idiot. You’re 40 years old, you don’t look like that for no goddamn reason. And here’s how the system works and anyone who’s done any kind of research as far as PEDs and the testing process goes, I’ll still say to this day with 100 percent confidence that at least 60 percent of the UFC fighters are still using PEDs.”

Back in March 2015, Lombard was suspended for one year due to his failed UFC 182 drug test.