Anthony Smith & Uriah Hall Trade Barbs on Twitter

It seems Anthony Smith and Uriah Hall aren’t exactly friends.

In fact, it may be quite the opposite with these two. Smith and Hall already have fights booked, but they could be on a collision course. A Twitter exchange sparked by Smith shows that there is some tension:

Have had some ppl asking questions lately like, “who’s your dream matchup” and “do any fights at 185 still interest you?” The answer to both is the same. I’ll come back down for @UriahHallMMA. He just represents everything wrong with the sport today. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) April 26, 2018

Hall eventually caught wind of Smith’s comments. “Prime Time” reminded Smith that he defeated Thiago Santos, while Smith was knocked out by Santos in his recent outing.

🤔The guy that I beat whooped your ass and I beat him with a broken toe.. so what does that make you… your over confidence will be your downfall remember that. https://t.co/e1LOukk0pU — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) April 30, 2018

The “Lionheart” laughed off Hall’s response. Smith doesn’t see why Hall thinks he’s overconfident.

Uuum that would still make me the guy you ducked 3 separate times. Wait, are you seriously the ‘MMA math’ guy? 🤣 And overconfident? 🤦🏽‍♂️ Someone come get they mans https://t.co/piqCDO1XmR — Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) April 30, 2018

Smith is set to do battle with former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans at UFC 225. This is expected to be a preliminary bout. The action takes place on June 9 inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, Hall will compete against surging middleweight Paulo Costa. Costa has a perfect 11-0 record with 10 knockouts and one submission. Hall has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. The two are set to collide at UFC 226 on July 7.

Neither man is on the official UFC middleweight rankings. If Hall is able to upset Costa, then he’ll have beaten the 15th ranked 185-pounder. As for Smith, his upcoming opponent isn’t found in the rankings either.

UFC 225 will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will clash with Colby Covington for the interim welterweight gold.

UFC 226 is going to be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining that card will be a heavyweight title tilt between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. Co-headlining the card is a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. The main cards for both UFC 225 and 226 will be aired live on pay-per-view.

Would you favor Anthony Smith or Uriah Hall in a bout?