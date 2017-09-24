Anthony Smith Wants Bouts With Krzysztof Jotko & David Branch

Anthony Smith isn’t opposed to fighting his way to the middleweight rankings.

Smith is coming off a TKO victory over Hector Lombard. It was his third straight victory and third finish in a row. The “Lionheart” is still in search of a spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight rankings.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Smith targeted two 185-pounders as his next potential opponents:

“I don’t see why I can’t fight Jotko or Branch. I’d like to fight one of those guys. They are coming off of losses, and they don’t typically match winners with losers, not that they’re losers but they lost their fights. They’re ranked 10 and 11, and if you’re up there, you’re fair game. So, I don’t see why I don’t deserve that, but we’ll see. If they’re not going to give me a ranked guy at 85, then I’ll go to 205.”