Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva Finds Himself in ‘Perfect’ Situation Fighting in Russia

Many questioned the decision made by Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva to continue fighting following his 2016 knockout loss to Roy Nelson.
Silva, though, worked with his manager to find himself a new fighting home after he parted ways with the UFC.
That home turned out to be Russia, and the Brazilian believes he has received another chance to not only shine, but make a living.
“I think we found a new reality for ‘Bigfoot,'” said Mark Davis, his manager, during a recent interview with MMAjunkie Radio. “Everything was perfect. We had no complaints whatever (except) for the judging of the fight.”
Silva found Ivan Shtyrko in November, dropping a decision to fall to 19-11 overall. Shtyrkov is 8-0 and a Russian, who Davis believes benefited from home-country judges. The bout took place under the Titov Boxing Promotions banner.
Davis added that the plan is for Silva to compete in the foreign country again. He added that the fans embraced him because of his previous fight – and win – over Fedor Emelianenko.
“Everybody in Russia remembers him against Fedor,” Davis said. “He’s got a big following in Russia that we didn’t realize. Even at this fight, when they gave the decision to the Russian, the crowd booed. He’s a hero there, so he gets a second breath in his career.