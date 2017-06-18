Antonio Carlos Junior Thinks Derek Brunson Wants Easier Fights

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Antonio Carlos Junior
Image Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Antonio Carlos Junior was surprised that Derek Brunson accepted his call-out.

Junior expressed interest in a bout with Brunson after he submitted Eric Spicely at UFC 212. Brunson accepted the challenge after his UFC Fight Night 110 knockout win over Daniel Kelly.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Junior said he believes Brunson wants easier fights:

“I think that him accepting this fight shows that he’s looking for easier fights. And when a fighter looks for that, he doesn’t have the right spirit and ends up making mistakes and giving openings for his opponent to win, and I’ll be the opponent.”

Junior feels he’s a tough out for Brunson and doesn’t think the fellow middleweight takes him seriously.

“I think he is (underestimating me) because I’m not in the ranking and because people think I’m one-dimensional because they know me more for my jiu-jitsu. He’s tough and I’m ready and mature enough to fight anyone in the division. If I’m in my best day, I can fight anyone.”

Latest MMA News

Jim Lampleyvideo

Jim Lampley Weighs in on ‘Freak Show’ McGregor vs. Mayweather Bout

0
Jim Lampley feels Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was booked on Aug. 26 with ill intentions. It's no secret that a bout between McGregor and...
Ulka Sasaki

Ulka Sasaki on His Next Move: ‘I Would Like to Fight Ray Borg’

0
Ulka Sasaki already has his next move planned out. Yesterday (June 17), Sasaki took on Justin Scoggins inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore...
Rafael dos Anjos Reebok

UFC Fight Night 111 Reebok Payouts: Arlovski & dos Anjos Top List

0
UFC Fight Night 111 has concluded, which means the Reebok payouts have been revealed. Headliners Holly Holm and Bethe Correia each earned $5,000 through the...
Gokhan Saki

Gokhan Saki: ‘This Time Next Year I’m Fighting For The UFC Title’

0
Gokhan Saki has gold in his sights for 2018. Saki is a former Glory Kickboxing light heavyweight title holder. He was stripped of the title...
Antonio Carlos Junior

Antonio Carlos Junior Thinks Derek Brunson Wants Easier Fights

0
Antonio Carlos Junior was surprised that Derek Brunson accepted his call-out. Junior expressed interest in a bout with Brunson after he submitted Eric Spicely at...
Tim Hague

Former UFC Fighter Tim Hague Has Died Following KO Loss in Boxing Match (Updated)

0
Update: Tim Hague has passed away due to the injuries sustained in his boxing bout against Adam Braidwood. Below is a quote from Jackie...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson Congratulates Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather Bout

0
Tony Ferguson isn't hating on Conor McGregor. McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but his next fight won't be inside...
Colby Covington

Colby Covington: ‘I Completely Dismantled Dong Hyun Kim’

0
Colby Covington's confidence is at an all-time high. Earlier today (June 17), Covington defeated Dong Hyun Kim via unanimous decision. The bout was part of...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm on KO Over Bethe Correia: ‘I Wanted to Pick a Clean Shot’

0
Holly Holm earned a much needed victory in emphatic fashion earlier today (June 17). Holm took on Bethe Correia inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang,...
Holly Holmvideo

Video: Holly Holm Knocks Out Bethe Correia With Head Kick

2
Holly Holm snapped her three-fight skid with an emphatic knockout. Earlier today (June 17), the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight title holder took...
Load more