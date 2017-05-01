Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira Satisfied With Retirement & UFC Job

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira has no desire to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) again.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer is more than happy with his retirement as well as his job with the UFC. He found work with the promotion after announcing he’d walk away from MMA competition back in 2015.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Nogueira made it clear that his body simply isn’t up to the task of fighting: