Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira Satisfied With Retirement & UFC Job

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira
Image Credit: J. Kopaloff / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira has no desire to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) again.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer is more than happy with his retirement as well as his job with the UFC. He found work with the promotion after announcing he’d walk away from MMA competition back in 2015.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Nogueira made it clear that his body simply isn’t up to the task of fighting:

“No, no. I had a hip injury, my last three fights I wasn’t 100 percent anymore. So (after) my last fight I decided. I talked to Dana (White, UFC president) about working, and he said ‘man, come work for us in the Brazilian office.’ I love to be working for them. We got like an online show in the internet once a week, and we plan on making more shows. Of course I miss fighting. That was my life. Not only the fight, but the camps. To do something. (But) it doesn’t matter how much you train, if you can’t get there and can’t have a good performance because your body doesn’t help, so that’s why I stopped. My body wasn’t helping anymore, my hips were not the same speed. The foot (speed), you know? Getting inside and outside. I was losing that.”

Latest MMA News

Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico on Fighting a Veteran in MMA Debut: ‘I Wanted This Competition’

0
Aaron Pico isn't exactly hunting for tomato cans. Pico is set to make his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut inside Madison Square Garden in...
Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira Satisfied With Retirement & UFC Job

0
Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira has no desire to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) again. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer is more than...
Mike Perry

Mike Perry on First Professional MMA Loss: ‘It Just Lit a Fire Under my...

0
Mike Perry believes his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat has unleashed a new beast. Before meeting Alan Jouban back in Dec. 2016, Perry's...
Benson Henderson

Benson Henderson: ‘I Want to Have That Adrian Peterson Comeback’

0
Benson Henderson is eyeing a late summer return. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight kingpin has gone 1-2 since making the move to Bellator....
Dana White

Dana White: ‘I Would Have Signed a 55-Year Deal’ as UFC President

0
Dana White is adamant in saying how much he loves being the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President. Since 2001, White was brought on board to...
Jimmie Rivera

Jimmie Rivera on John Dodson: ‘He’s a Scared Fighter’

0
Jimmie Rivera isn't impressed with John Dodson. Rivera was initially set to compete against Bryan Caraway back in January on the main card of UFC...
Bethe Correia

Bethe Correia on Holly Holm: ‘I Think She Was a Bit Overrated’

2
Bethe Correia doesn't believe the hype surrounding Holly Holm was indicative of her skills. In the main event of UFC Fight Night 111, former Ultimate...
Antonio Carlos Junior

Antonio Carlos Junior: ‘I Want to Fight Chris Weidman’ After UFC 212

1
Antonio Carlos Junior wants to prove himself against top middleweight competition. Before he can do that, he must get past Eric Spicely on June 3 inside...
video

Jessica Eye Scheduled to Welcome Aspen Ladd at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

0
Unbeaten prospect Aspen Ladd will make her debut inside the Octagon this July, taking on Jessica Eye at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale. The bout...
video

Best Bellator Fight, Knockout, Submission From Month of April

0
We like to be as impartial as we can be here, so here is a look back at the month of April in Bellator. The...