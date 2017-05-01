Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira Satisfied With Retirement & UFC Job

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira has no desire to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) again.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer is more than happy with his retirement as well as his job with the UFC. He found work with the promotion after announcing he’d walk away from MMA competition back in 2015.
During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Nogueira made it clear that his body simply isn’t up to the task of fighting:
“No, no. I had a hip injury, my last three fights I wasn’t 100 percent anymore. So (after) my last fight I decided. I talked to Dana (White, UFC president) about working, and he said ‘man, come work for us in the Brazilian office.’ I love to be working for them. We got like an online show in the internet once a week, and we plan on making more shows. Of course I miss fighting. That was my life. Not only the fight, but the camps. To do something. (But) it doesn’t matter how much you train, if you can’t get there and can’t have a good performance because your body doesn’t help, so that’s why I stopped. My body wasn’t helping anymore, my hips were not the same speed. The foot (speed), you know? Getting inside and outside. I was losing that.”