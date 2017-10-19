Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Flagged by USADA, UFC on FOX 26 Bout Off

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira is the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter to get flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Nogueira was set to take on Jared Cannonier inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The bout was to be featured on the UFC on FOX 26 card on Dec. 16.

That is no longer the case.

The UFC has announced that USADA has notified them of a drug violation. You can read the full statement below:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Antonio Rogerio Nogueira of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on September 27, 2017. Due to the proximity of Nogueira’s upcoming scheduled bout at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LAWLER vs. DOS ANJOS in Winnipeg, Canada on December 16, 2017 against Jared Cannonier, Nogueira has been removed from the card and the UFC is currently seeking a replacement.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Nogueira. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”