Antonio Rogerio Nogueira May Take Legal Action Following Failed Drug Test

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira maintains his innocence following a recent failed drug test and could take legal action to prove it.

Late last week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) notified them of Nogueira’s positive test for diuretics. Nogeuira was scheduled to take on Jared Cannonier at UFC on FOX 26 on Dec. 16. That bout has now been scrapped.

Nogeuira insists that he is innocent and that he doesn’t take diuretics. He recently told A.G Fight that he’s considering taking legal action (via Flo Combat):

“I’ll try to defend myself. A diuretic substance has been identified in my test and I don’t use diuretics. I do a strict diet in advance [of my fights] to not have major problems with weight loss. I’m going to find a specialist lawyer to figure out what we’re going to do.”

As far as what consequences he’ll face as a result of the failed drug test, Nogueira has decided to take a more positive approach.

“I believe in my innocence and I don’t want to think of the worst. I’m sad to have the [next] fight canceled now. This situation is very difficult. Let’s wait for what is decided from now on.”