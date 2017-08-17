Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Jared Cannonier Booked For UFC Fight Night Winnipeg

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Jared Cannonier will clash at the end of 2017.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that the light heavyweights are set to do battle at a UFC Fight Night event in Winnipeg. The event will take place on Dec. 16.

In the official announcement, the UFC also revealed another addition to the card:

“Top light heavyweights will make the trip to Winnipeg on Dec. 16, as veteran Brazilian star Rogerio Nogueira faces hard-hitting Jared Cannonier in a UFC Fight Night bout at Bell MTS Place. Also made official on Thursday was a middleweight matchup between Alessio Di Chirico and Oluwale Bamgbose.”