Antonio Silva Says in Russia he Earns Twice as Much as he Did in The UFC

Antonio Silva appears more than content with his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in Russia.

“Bigfoot” once competed in the heavyweight division for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Strikeforce. Silva’s next task is against Vitaly Minakov on June 2. The bout will headline a Fight Nights Global event in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Silva is now back on testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). “Bigfoot” is hoping that the TRT used due to suffering from acromegaly will help him have a healthy life after fighting (via Flo Combat):

“My case was proven. We showed the lawyers and the doctors that my condition was clinical, and that I had already done two surgeries for the improvement and correction of a benign tumor that I had. God knows what he does, we close a window and he opens a door. I know I will not fight for a lifetime, but I have to be in good health first when I stop fighting. Continue with a healthy life.”

Silva may no longer be with the UFC, but he certainly doesn’t sound perturbed by that fact. “Bigfoot” claims he’s making twice as much now as he was fighting for the top MMA organization in the world.

“I just have to thank the UFC for all the affection and the opportunities they gave me, since I’ve had six or seven major fights in the organization, but I can’t help but say that one of the best things that happened to me recently was leaving the UFC. I can take care of my personal life, my health and continue to do what I love the most. I am very happy in Russia, with the event that I signed (with) and with earning twice as much as I earned in the UFC.”