Antonio Tarver on Conor McGregor: ‘How The F*ck is he Going to Beat Floyd Mayweather?’

Antonio Tarver doesn’t see how Conor McGregor can emerge victorious in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

A multiple time world champion in boxing’s light heavyweight division, Tarver certainly knows a thing or two about the “sweet science.” Tarver has defeated the likes of Roy Jones Jr., Glen Johnson, and Clinton Woods.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Tarver explained why he feels McGregor doesn’t stand a chance against Mayweather. “The Magic Man” went as far as to say Nate Diaz would handle “Notorious” in a boxing match: