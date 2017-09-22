Felipe Arantes vs. Josh Emmett Set For UFC Gdansk

UFC’s appearance in Gdansk, Poland looks set to be boosted by Felipe Arantes vs. Josh Emmett on a card headlined by Donald Cerrone and Darren Till

Arantes and Emmett were added to the card in Gdansk, Poland on Oct. 21, the UFC announced on Friday.

Arantes was initially set to square off against Luke Sanders at last week’s UFC Pittsburgh but exited the event due to illness the day before.

Emmett suffered the first loss of his pro career against Desmond Green in April via split decision. The Team Alpha Male member had back-to-back decision wins over Jon Tuck and Scott Holtzman in the two bouts prior to that at lightweight.

UFC Fight Night 118 goes down at Ergo Arena in Gdansk with a welterweight clash between fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Darren Till serving as the showpiece of the night.