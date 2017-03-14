Ariel Helwani Slams The UFC, Claims They Have Treated Daniel Cormier Unfairly

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Ariel Helwani voices his concern at the UFC’s failure to promote light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier prior to his bout with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson prior to UFC 210.

Helwani ripped into the recent promotional videos for UFC 210 which the host of the MMA Hour feels heavily and unfairly focus on Anthony “Rumble” Johnson over light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier:

“I thought that they were very favorable towards ‘Rumble’ Johnson”, said helwani. “‘UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is fighting the killer of all killers: the most feared man in the world,the scariest puncher, the most scariest Knockout artist (etc)’ It’s all building up ‘Rumble’ Johnson.”

Helwani further expanded on what he believes is a tired formula which is highlighted by the fact that former commentator Mike Goldberg’s voice was featured on the recent ‘210 promotional video:

“I’m not trying to be too negative. I love the UFC, I want them to succeed – I want them to be as successful as possible. It’s good for me, it’s good for my living. I love big fights, I just want to see them get that sort of attention”.

 

LATEST NEWS

Val

Valentina Shevchenko: Nunes Turned Down Fight in April, “My Schedule Planned til July”

0
It looks like the rumored women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will have to wait a little longer. Despite a...

Hector Lombard Posts Photos of Scary Looking Car Crash

0
Hector Lombard isn't having much luck in or out of the octagon of late. The former Bellator MMA middleweight champion who was heavily hyped...
video

Fight Night London: UFC Breakdown Video Released Ahead of Card

0
John Gooden, Dan Hardy and Nick Peet breakdown the upcoming event in a video released by the UFC prior to Fight Night London on...
video

Jason “Mayhem” Miller Deep Sixes SmartTV, Thanks CIA

0
Jason "Mayhem" Miller has drawn more attention for his antics outside of the cage than in it recently, but he has certainly been living...
video

Ariel Helwani Slams The UFC, Claims They Have Treated Daniel Cormier Unfairly

0
Ariel Helwani voices his concern at the UFC's failure to promote light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier prior to his bout with Anthony "Rumble" Johnson prior...