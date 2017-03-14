Ariel Helwani Slams The UFC, Claims They Have Treated Daniel Cormier Unfairly

Ariel Helwani voices his concern at the UFC’s failure to promote light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier prior to his bout with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson prior to UFC 210.

Helwani ripped into the recent promotional videos for UFC 210 which the host of the MMA Hour feels heavily and unfairly focus on Anthony “Rumble” Johnson over light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier:

“I thought that they were very favorable towards ‘Rumble’ Johnson”, said helwani. “‘UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is fighting the killer of all killers: the most feared man in the world,the scariest puncher, the most scariest Knockout artist (etc)’ It’s all building up ‘Rumble’ Johnson.”

Helwani further expanded on what he believes is a tired formula which is highlighted by the fact that former commentator Mike Goldberg’s voice was featured on the recent ‘210 promotional video: