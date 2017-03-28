Arlovski vs. Tybura, Gomi vs. Tuck Among Five Fights Added to UFC Singapore

The UFC today confirmed a host of fights for June’s UFC Singapore card. Among the names added: former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei “The Pitbull” Arlovski and Japanese fan favorite “The Fireball Kid” Takanori Gomi. A total of five fights were announced for the event.

Arlovski (25-14 (1)) experienced a career resurgence after switching to the famed Jackson-Winklejohn camp and returning to the UFC in 2014. However, after running up a four fight win streak, he dropped four straight, most recently being knocked out by the surging Francis Ngannou in January.

In Singapore, “The Pitbull” will meet Poland’s Marcin Tybura (15-2). Tybura, a former M-1 heavyweight champion, is currently riding a two-fight win streak featuring finishes of Viktor Pesta and Louis Henrique.

In lightweight action, Japan’s Gomi (35–12 (1)) meets Guam’s Jon “Super Saiyan” Tuck (9-4) and will be looking to get his career back on track. Gomi has lost three straight, most recently being finished by Jim Miller at UFC 200. Tuck, meanwhile, has lost two straight: a pair of split decisions against Josh Emmett and Damien Brown.

Elsewhere on the card, Japan’s Yuta “Ulka” Sasaki (19-4-2) will meet Justin Scoggins (11-3) in flyweight action. Sasaki put on a spirited but losing effort against Wilson Reis at UFC 208 in January, which saw Reis granted a show against flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson. Sasaki looks to rebound against Scoggins, who is coming off a submission loss to Pedro Munhoz in November.

At bantamweight, “Handsome” Kwan Ho Kwak (9-1) will make his second UFC appearance and look for his first win when the Korean takes on Russell Doane (14-7). Meanwhile, another heavyweight tilt has been added in Cyril “Silverback” Asker (8-2) taking on Walt Harris (9-5).

UFC Singapore, otherwise known as UFC Fight Night 111, takes place June 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.