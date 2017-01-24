Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires “Cheater” Chael Sonnen on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Chael Sonnen’s tactics get him the cut as he is fired on the ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ TV show for shady tactics.

Sonnen tapped out to Tito Ortiz Saturday’s Bellator 170 main event last Saturday, somewhat prematurely it can be argued. Another job the ‘American Gangster’ could not see through to the end involved his recent stint on the TV show.

Sonnen felt the wrath of Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday Night’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ for cheating on the team challenge set for him and his colleagues. Sonnen’s team were down to their last few minutes of the task, and were running out of time. The ex-UFC middleweight title challenger did what anyone would do, right? He grabbed a pair of scissors and cut the cord of the team’s computer to earn more time on account of technical difficulties…

“It’s helpful to have doctors; it’s helpful to have lawyers on your team and at some point, it is helpful to have a gangster”

In being confronted by his potential boss (silver-screen terrorist/robot/gangster dispatcher Arnold Schwarzenegger), Sonnen knew he had made a mistake: