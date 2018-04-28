Art Davie To Be Inducted Into The UFC Hall Of Fame

This weekend, UFC announced the second inductee scheduled to be added to the UFC Hall Of Fame during this year’s induction ceremony.

On Friday, UFC announced that Art Davie, one of the creators and co-founders of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame as part of the Contributor Wing during a ceremony scheduled for UFC International Fight Week in July.

“Art’s contributions to UFC helped lay the foundation for the sport that fans around the world see today,” UFC President Dana White said in the announcement regarding Davie’s induction. “It’s an honor to induct Art into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2018 and we look forward to celebrating his career at our ceremony in July.”

“Being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame is the greatest honor that can be bestowed to anyone involved with the sport of mixed martial arts,” Davie said. “Watching UFC become mainstream and break all these records over the years has been like watching my child go out and conquer the world. I’m so proud of what UFC has become and I’m thrilled my part in its creation is being celebrated during its 25th anniversary.”

Davie joins Matt Serra and two yet-to-be announced inductees for the UFC Hall Of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for July 5 from The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The one and only @ArtDavie is headed to the @UFC Hall of Fame! Co-creator of the UFC, first UFC matchmaker and Legend.https://t.co/vjlLpulcl8 pic.twitter.com/bWlGzNmg86 — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) April 27, 2018

What do you think of UFC announcing Art Davie as one of the inductees into this year’s class of the UFC Hall Of Fame? Sound off in the Comments section below.