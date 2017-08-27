Artem Lobob Says McGregor vs. Mayweather Was ‘Very Even’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Artem Lobov believes Conor McGregor had victory in his grasp against Floyd Mayweather.

Last night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather did battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “Notorious” one had some early success, but he faded late. Mayweather ended up finishing him in the 10th round.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, McGregor’s teammate Lobov talked about how close he felt the fight was:

“I definitely think so. I know the rematch probably will not happen because Floyd said he’s retiring, but I feel that with just small minor adjustments we can get the win definitely. And there were some big shots landed as well in the early rounds. That big uppercut was there, the left hand. There was many, many big shots. I mean fair play to Floyd, he was able to take the punches. He was able absorb them and keep pushing forward and he stayed calm there and showed his experience. But I thought the fight was very even.”

