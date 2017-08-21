Artem Lobov: Conor McGregor Manhandled Paulie Malignaggi

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Owen Roddy
Image Credit: Getty Images

Artem Lobov insists that Conor McGregor gave Paulie Malignaggi a bruising during their sparring sessions.

Lobov has been part of McGregor’s camp as “Notorious” prepares for his Aug. 26 showdown with Floyd Mayweather. Malignaggi was brought over to the camp to spar with McGregor. Drama ensued when Malignaggi left the camp due to photos that made him look less than stellar.

Footage later was released of McGregor knocking down Malignaggi, who claims it was a push. Speaking to A.G Fight, Lobov said McGregor had an easy time with the “Magic Man” (via Flo Combat):

“Absolutely. Judging from the spar with Paulie, we all were very, very happy. Paulie is a two-time world champion. If I’m honest, Conor just manhandled him. If you didn’t know that Paulie was a two-time world champion, you would’ve never guessed it from that spar. Conor dominated every second of every round.”

Latest MMA News

video

Mayweather is Risking Life’s Work Against McGregor – David Haye

0
Former two-weight world champion David Haye claims that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is putting it all on the line against Conor McGregor this Saturday The much-anticipated...
Conor McGregor Owen Roddy

Artem Lobov: Conor McGregor Manhandled Paulie Malignaggi

0
Artem Lobov insists that Conor McGregor gave Paulie Malignaggi a bruising during their sparring sessions. Lobov has been part of McGregor's camp as "Notorious" prepares...
USADA

UFC Fighter Guido Cannetti Accepts 10-Month Sanction From USADA

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight Guido Cannetti has accepted a 10-month suspension. Back in October 2016, Cannetti was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA)....
Dana White

Dana White Expects to Run More Contender Series Events

0
Dana White is planning to put on more events for his Tuesday Night Contender Series. White has been holding events inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym...
Artem Lobov

Artem Lobov Credits McGregor For Nurmagomedov’s Popularity in Russia

1
Artem Lobov believes Khabib Nurmagomedov has Conor McGregor to thank for his popularity in Russia. Much has been made over McGregor's next move once his...
Load more