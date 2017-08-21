Artem Lobov: Conor McGregor Manhandled Paulie Malignaggi

Artem Lobov insists that Conor McGregor gave Paulie Malignaggi a bruising during their sparring sessions.

Lobov has been part of McGregor’s camp as “Notorious” prepares for his Aug. 26 showdown with Floyd Mayweather. Malignaggi was brought over to the camp to spar with McGregor. Drama ensued when Malignaggi left the camp due to photos that made him look less than stellar.

Footage later was released of McGregor knocking down Malignaggi, who claims it was a push. Speaking to A.G Fight, Lobov said McGregor had an easy time with the “Magic Man” (via Flo Combat):

“Absolutely. Judging from the spar with Paulie, we all were very, very happy. Paulie is a two-time world champion. If I’m honest, Conor just manhandled him. If you didn’t know that Paulie was a two-time world champion, you would’ve never guessed it from that spar. Conor dominated every second of every round.”