Artem Lobov Considering Asking For His Release to Box

Artem Lobov may be walking away from mixed martial arts to dive into the boxing world.

Lobov is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Andre Fili at UFC Fight Night 118. The two did battle inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. After the fight, Lobov said he was considering retirement.

Speaking to BT Sport, Lobov teased the possibility of boxing (via Bloody Elbow):

“I wouldn’t mind chancing my arm in boxing. I do know I have a contract with the UFC. I’ll talk to them. I’ll ask them, would they release me maybe, and allow me to take a few boxing fights? Paulie wouldn’t be a bad fight. I know he’s after big paydays. He’s retired, so he might not be interested in a fight against me, but if he was I would be all for it.”