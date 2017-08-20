Artem Lobov Credits McGregor For Nurmagomedov’s Popularity in Russia

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Artem Lobov
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Artem Lobov believes Khabib Nurmagomedov has Conor McGregor to thank for his popularity in Russia.

Much has been made over McGregor’s next move once his “super fight” with Floyd Mayweather has been completed. The two will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. “Notorious” insists he’ll return to mixed martial arts competition and has expressed his desire to fight in Russia.

Lobov believes the popularity for such a bout would be significant and it’s thanks to McGregor (via MMAFighting.com):

“It would be very hard to say who would be the bigger draw in Russia between Khabib and Conor. I honestly feel that Khabib is as big as he is in Russia because of Conor McGregor. As I said, Conor is the guy who has made MMA a hot topic in Russia. More and more Russians started watching the UFC when Conor came along. The more they watched, the more they understood it. Then, all of a sudden you get this Russian guy coming along and of course the Russian people put their support behind him.”

Latest MMA News

Artem Lobov

Artem Lobov Credits McGregor For Nurmagomedov’s Popularity in Russia

0
Artem Lobov believes Khabib Nurmagomedov has Conor McGregor to thank for his popularity in Russia. Much has been made over McGregor's next move once his...
Andre Berto

Andre Berto Says McGregor Beating Mayweather Would be a ‘Big Blow’ to Boxing

0
Former boxing champion Andre Berto believes a victory for Conor McGregor over Floyd Mayweather could have a negative impact on the sport of boxing. Berto...
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir: Daniel Cormier Could be an Option to Fight Next

0
Volkan Oezdemir believes Daniel Cormier could be his next opponent. Oezdemir has been on a tear since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. He's...
Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani Says He’d Encourage His Kids to Not be Prize Fighters

0
If Chidi Njokuani has kids in the future, don't expect them to prize fighters. On Friday night (Aug. 25), Njokuani will take on Andrey Koreshkov...
Gilbert Melendez

Gilbert Melendez Explains How Free Agency Improved His UFC Contract

0
Gilbert Melendez used free agency to his advantage. At one point, Melendez was considered one of the best lightweights in mixed martial arts. Back in...
Load more