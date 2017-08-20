Artem Lobov Credits McGregor For Nurmagomedov’s Popularity in Russia

Artem Lobov believes Khabib Nurmagomedov has Conor McGregor to thank for his popularity in Russia.

Much has been made over McGregor’s next move once his “super fight” with Floyd Mayweather has been completed. The two will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. “Notorious” insists he’ll return to mixed martial arts competition and has expressed his desire to fight in Russia.

Lobov believes the popularity for such a bout would be significant and it’s thanks to McGregor (via MMAFighting.com):

“It would be very hard to say who would be the bigger draw in Russia between Khabib and Conor. I honestly feel that Khabib is as big as he is in Russia because of Conor McGregor. As I said, Conor is the guy who has made MMA a hot topic in Russia. More and more Russians started watching the UFC when Conor came along. The more they watched, the more they understood it. Then, all of a sudden you get this Russian guy coming along and of course the Russian people put their support behind him.”